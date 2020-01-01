'Not good enough' - Van de Beek not satisfied with debut goal as Man Utd slump to defeat

It took the ex-Ajax man just 14 minutes to open his Reds account, but the goal proved in vein as the hosts were well beaten at Old Trafford

Donny van de Beek may have made an instant impression on fans with his cameo on Saturday, but he could not hide his disappointment at marking his club debut with defeat.

The former midfielder, who arrived at Old Trafford this summer in a £35 million ($46m) move, was left on the bench for United's opening Premier League game of the 2020-21 season at home to .

But his services were required after 66 minutes with the hosts trailing 1-0, the Dutchman entering the action in place of Paul Pogba.

And while he needed less than 15 minutes to score his first goal in United colours, the strike came between two Wilfried Zaha goals that sealed an impressive 3-1 victory for Roy Hodgson's visitors.

Van de Beek had hoped to kick off his career in with three points and warned that United will have to improve if they are to make an impact.

"My first match for the club, you want to win. It doesn't matter how, you want to win. I'm really disappointed that we lose 3-1 at home. It's really bad," he admitted to MUTV.



"The last week of training, we did really well. We trained good so my feeling was really positive, but today we played too slowly, we waited too long with the ball and against an opponent like Crystal Palace, you need to speed up the game to create something. It was not good enough.

"Next week we need to step up and we need to win, also for our feeling we need to step up now.

The international had briefly put United back in touch at one goal down, and he stated that there was a moment after hitting the net that he thought the comeback could be possible.

"Yeah, after we got the ball and they're also scared. But then they made it 3-1, which is not what we want," Van de Beek added.

"To play in front of the fans in stadiums like this, it's nice to score. But still I score and we lost, which is the most disappointing thing.

"It's always really nice to play for a club like this. I'm happy to play my first game and I hope to try and help them win."

Solskjaer's men are back in action midweek with a clash against Luton Town on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League duty next Saturday away to & Hove Albion.