'Not for £100m!' - Barca target Aarons won't be sold by Norwich manager Farke

The English defender is reportedly wanted at Camp Nou but the Canaries won't be letting him leave easily

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has declared he wouldn't sell right-back Max Aarons for £100 million (€109m/$129m).

The 20-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from Barcelona, who were linked with trying to sign the defender on loan this season.

Aarons made 40 appearances in all competitions for Norwich during their last campaign and played the full 90 minutes on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with Preston in the Championship.

The young right-back is contracted to the Canaries until 2023 and Farke has made it clear how desperate he is to retain the player moving forward.

"I wouldn't sell Max Aarons, not for £100m, because he's too important for us, but that's quite normal," Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"If there is a crazy offer then of course the key people in the club have to make the decision but I am quite relaxed.

"He was touted with each and every club, but it's the same, we don't comment on any rumours and speculation, he's our player and will be our player and it's important to have him.

"It's not a surprise he's linked with the best clubs in the world because he's such a top talented player, thank God we have developed him and we want to develop him further on and hopefully this will last pretty long."

Aarons was also linked with interest from Bayern Munich in August but the youth international isn't letting those big clubs distract him from his football.

“It’s kind of natural that, as a 20-year-old playing in the Premier League, there will be things out there in the press. I just leave that to the people off the pitch, like Stuart [Webber, Norwich sporting director] or the club to deal with," Aarons told The Athletic.

“I’ve just tried to focus on finishing the season well in myself and now going away, relaxing over the weeks we have off, and then coming in strong for pre-season.

“Anything else that happens or takes place, it’s not really in my hands. All I can do as a professional footballer is try to develop my game and come back sharp, come back strong and come back ready for a big season.

“I’ve got four years left on my contract here, so I’ll be coming back ready to go, ready to attack next year.”