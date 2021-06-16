Norwich City

Norwich City Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The promoted Canaries have been handed a tough assignment to start the season, with three games against members of the 'Big Six' in the opening four

Norwich City’s reward for securing an immediate return to the Premier League is a home date with Liverpool to start the 2021-22 season.

It is the reverse of the last time Norwich were in the top flight when they were beaten 4-1 at Anfield on the opening day of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Canaries have been handed a tough start to life back in the top flight as their second game is away at champions Manchester City and their fourth fixture is a trip to Arsenal.

Manchester United will visit Carrow Road in December, while Boxing Day will be the reverse fixture against Arsenal.

The year rounds off with a visit to Crystal Palace and 2022 will begin with a game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

February has back-to-back games against Man City and Liverpool scheduled, while their final away game is at Wolves on the penultimate weekend of the season.

The season wraps up for Norwich on May 22 with a home game against Tottenham.

Norwich Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
21/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City
28/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City
11/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18/09/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Watford
25/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Norwich City
02/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City
16/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton
23/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
30/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leeds United
06/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Norwich City
20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
27/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Wolverhampton
01/12/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Norwich City
04/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
11/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United
14/12/2021 19:45 Norwich City v Aston Villa
18/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Norwich City
26/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
28/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City
01/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City
15/01/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Everton
22/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City
08/02/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Crystal Palace
12/02/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
19/02/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City
05/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Brentford
12/03/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Norwich City
19/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
02/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City
09/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley
16/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City
23/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United
30/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City
07/05/2022 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United
15/05/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Norwich City
22/05/2022 16:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur