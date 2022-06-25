Norway star Hegerberg pays tribute to shooting victims as teams provide emotional support to grieving country

Two people were killed after a gunman opened fire in Oslo in the early hours of Saturday morning

Norway star Ada Hegerberg paid a touching tribute to the victims of this weekend's nightclub shooting by raising her rainbow captain's armband after scoring against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Scandinavian nation was rocked by the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning outside a popular gay nightclub in Oslo.

Two other venues were also targeted, with at least two people killed and 21 injured.

Hegerberg remembers victims of shooting

Hegerberg, who plays her club football for Lyon in France, played for Norway on Saturday just hours after the shooting.

And after hitting the net against New Zealand the forward held up the rainbow band as a mark of respect, later publishing a photo of the gesture on Twitter alongside the message "Love".

The 26-year-old is one of women's football's premier stars, lifting the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

She is also known for her activism, particularly when it comes to the issue of equal pay.

Hegerberg stepped down from international duty for several years due to a dispute with the Norwegian FA over the treatment of women players, before returning in 2022 ahead of the European Championship.

"It was tough at so many [international] camps. I have been broken mentally," she said to Josimar in 2019 in explaining her decision to miss that year's World Cup.

"It has been a deeply depressing feeling. I had nightmares after being with the national team, you shouldn't have things like that. If you want to get anywhere in life you have to make choices.

"Immediately the thought came into my mind: 'I think I'll have to stop playing for the national team'. [Then] everything just ran off and I started to sleep well again."

What do we know about shooting?

A man has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the shooting, which police are investigating as a possible act of Islamic terrorism.

The first site targeted was the nightclub London Pub, while the Herr Nilsen Jazz Club and a takeaway food vendor were also hit.

The attack coincided with Oslo Pride, the city's LGBT Pride event which was subsequently cancelled as a result of the tragedy.

