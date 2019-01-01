NorthEast United can deal with Asamoah Gyan's injury - Kai Heerings
NorthEast United player Kai Heerings thinks he has what it takes to maintain momentum in the Indian Super League even as Asamoah Gyan faces a spell on the sidelines.
The all-time Ghana top scorer was forced off with what appeared to a groin injury in Wednesday's league clash with Hyderabad FC.
Greek forward Panagiotis Triadis came on in his place in the 51st minute, the Guwahati outfit claiming a 1-0 win thanks to a late Maximiliano Barreiro penalty.
"We have a lot of good players for when he [Asamoah] is out," Heerings told the ISL website .
"I think Maxi [Barreiro] did a great job today and the whole team is good so no problem."
NorthEast are top of the ISL with eighth points from four games, and will next host Mumbai City FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on November 27.