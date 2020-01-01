Norshahrul excited for new adventures in Thailand

The Malaysia international has no plans to coast through his first season with BG Pathum and is determined to help the club to win a trophy.

Having spent 13 years of his professional career playing solely in the M-League, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha finally made the step to play abroad at the ripe old age of 33. He was revealed by BG Pathum United on Thursday as one of the import to fill up their ASEAN quota and the Malaysian international is already eyeing for more.

Realising the limited time he has remaining at the top level given his age, Norshahrul will be keen to help the newly promoted BG to achieve big things in the coming 2020 season. The club will be competing in the Thai League 1, Thai and Thai League Cup - and the Malaysian international is targeting to win at least one of those trophies on offer.

"For me, I'm very happy and proud because for the first time I go out of my country Malaysia (to play). I'm very excited to play competitive in . I hope to win at least one cup this year. I hope you can support me from the start to the end of the league because I want to achieve something here," said Norshahrul through an interview published by the club.

Negeri Sembilan, UPB-My Team, Kelantan, Johor Darul Ta'zim, Armed Forces, , Felda United and are the former teams of Norshahrul and what is evident about the forward to have such longetivity in the game is his ability to keep confounding expectations of him.

He joins national team mate Dominic Tan in the division with the latter signing on with Police Tero FC, ironically both teams moving up from the Thai League 2 this season. With Malaysia still to play in the reverse fixture of the 2022 World Cup qualifier, Norshahrul's experience in Thailand could prove to very useful in more ways than one.

