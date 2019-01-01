'Nobody knows the future' - Neymar admits Real Madrid attraction but 'happy' in Paris

The Brazil international is happy with life playing in Ligue 1 but stated he does have interest in playing for Los Blancos at some point in the future

Neymar has refused to rule out the possibility of playing for at some point in his career though he says he is happy in Paris.

The international is currently in his second season for following his move from back in August 2017.

He’s bagged 48 goals in 53 games so far for the club, but speculation has not ceased around a potential return to in the near future.

He has been linked with a Barcelona return and with Real Madrid still looking to replace Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from the club for in the summer, Neymar is touted as a suitable replacement.

The 27-year-old admitted he’s attracted to the possibility of playing for Los Blancos, but stated he’s happy with his life in for now.

"Real is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Neymar told Globo. “Everyone that is followed by Real Madrid would feel attracted to play there, but I am happy in Paris.

“But no one knows the future, I am not saying that I will play for Real Madrid."

Neymar did add that he had already accomplished one of his goals – to play for Barca.

"Everybody knows the dream that I have already accomplished," Neymar added.

“Barcelona was always my dream, something that I used to say since little kid. I was able to accomplish that, so my dream is fulfilled".

Neymar also stated he’s not obsessing over winning the Ballon d’Or at some stage in his career.

The forward has been unable to break the stranglehold that Lionel Messi and Ronaldo have had on the award over recent years and a disappointing World Cup left him well short of Luka Modric in 2018.

He has managed to finish third on two occasions during his career, but stated he's more obsessed with the prospect of winning the World Cup with Brazil than a Ballon d'Or triumph.

Article continues below

"Even some geniuses never won the Ballon d'Or,” Neymar added. “It's something that, if doesn't happen, won't be the end of the world, it won't erase what I have done in my career and what I will still do.

“It's an important prize for every player, but it's not something that takes away my sleep, something that I want more than anything.

“I want the World Cup more than anything. This is something that I dream with every day."