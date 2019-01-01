Arsenal

No Xhaka for Arsenal against Southampton as his Gunners exile continues

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Unai Emery has opted not to include Granit Xhaka in his Arsenal squad for the Premier League meeting with Southampton on Saturday.

The Switzerland international hasn't appeared for the Gunners since his foul-mouthed tirade at Gunners supporters after being substituted against Crystal Palace on October 27.

Article continues below

Emery had suggested that he was ready to bring Xhaka back into the fold for the clash with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, claiming that he had held positive talks with the midfielder.

Editors' Picks

But he is not in the north Londoners' 18-man squad for the game as his exile continued.

More to follow...

Close