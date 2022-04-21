Luis Diaz says there is “no margin for error” as Liverpool chase the quadruple, with the Colombian believing the Reds need to win every one of their remaining matches to achieve the historic feat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side already have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have reached the FA Cup final and Champions League semi-final, as well as sitting just one point behind leaders Manchester City with six Premier League games remaining.

Diaz has helped to fuel their trophy charge since his January arrival from Porto, scoring his fourth goal for the club in Tuesday’s thumping 4-0 win over Manchester United, and is confident he can achieve 'big things' in a Reds shirt.

What did Diaz say about Liverpool’s quadruple bid?

Speaking to Liverpool’s website about their quest to win the quadruple, Diaz said: “We know that we’re pretty much obliged to win every game between now and the end of the season and we know there’s no margin of error for us.

“Each competition is different, each trophy is different and every game is different within those competitions, particularly in the Premier League. We’re treating every one like a final and we know what we’ve got to do.

“If and when the coaching staff need to call upon me, of course I’ll be ready and willing at all times, just like any other player that they decide to bring into their line-up.

“So, here’s hoping I can carry on in the same way, playing well and performing in the right manner so that things go well for the team. I’m here to help.”

Diaz on ‘incredible’ Klopp

Diaz is also full of praise for Klopp and how he has kept the whole Reds squad happy as they chase honours on multiple fronts.

“The manager? Incredible! That’s a single word you can use for him from the short time we’ve spent working together,” he said.

“He’s a very humble, down-to-earth person, very calm. He tries to ensure all his players are happy, and for me that’s very important.

“At the start, I think it was more about him telling me what I’ve been doing up to now. He was trying to put across to me that all it was about was for me to keep doing what I’ve been used to.

“He wanted me to know that I’d been performing very well up to now and that I should just try to keep on doing more of the same. To play my football with joy and happiness, while obviously incorporating the preferred tactical plans and instructions into my game.

“The most important thing for me is to help the team and to keep going in the same style that I’ve started, and to keep working hard in training just the same as ever, so I can achieve big things here, which I want the most.”

