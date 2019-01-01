'No Hazard, but Chelsea are partying!' - Madrid star impressed by Lampard's revolution at Stamford Bridge

The Belgian winger, who moved to Spain this summer, has been delighted to see the Blues make significant strides forward under a club legend

Eden Hazard has predicted will enjoy "a great season" after a promising first few months under Frank Lampard, with it his belief that he has not been missed since packing his bags for .

Hazard completed an £88.5m ($110m) move from Stamford Bridge to Santiago Bernabeu in June, bringing to an end a hugely successful seven-year spell in the Premier League.

Many predicted Chelsea would struggle in the absence of a talismanic performer, but Lampard has quickly managed to build a team capable of challenging for a place in the top four.

The 41-year-old has promoted the likes of Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount from the academy into senior roles, strengthening his squad in the process despite being hampered by a two-window transfer ban.

The Blues have risen to third in the Premier League table after 12 fixtures and are now within just eight points off early pace-setters heading into the festive period.

Hazard has been impressed by Lampard's revolution at the Bridge and is delighted to see his old team making progress even without his influence in the final third of the pitch.

"When I watch them, no Hazard, but it's a party!" the Madrid star told Sky Sports while on international duty with .

"They can score a lot of goals, the fans are happy and they are third in the league. It's going to be a great season, now they just need to stay there."

When asked if he would have liked the opportunity to play in Lampard's free-flowing side, Hazard responded: "Yes, of course.

"When you play with great players it's easy. We all know the likes of Willian and Jorginho are really good, and there are the younger players coming through.

"It's great to see the club on a high and I hope they can stay there."

Chelsea resume their latest Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon, with a crucial trip to the Etihad Stadium to face reigning champions on the cards.

The Blues were thrashed 6-0 in the same fixture back in February, but Hazard thinks his former club can achieve a more positive result this time around.

"Of course [Chelsea can beat City], I think so," he added. "It's not going to be easy, it's hard to play there. Last time we played there, we lost 6-0, so bad memories for me and Chelsea.

"But this season I think they are really good. Still really young, but really good, so why not go there and win the game."

After their trip to Manchester, Chelsea's attention will shift to another tough away fixture against in the on November 27, with the top two places in Group H still very much up for grabs.