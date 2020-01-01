No future for David Luiz at Arsenal - Carragher says defender's disastrous performance was 'no surprise'

The Brazilian defender had another performance to forget for the Gunners on Wednesday

Jamie Carragher believes David Luiz has no future at after he was sent off in a 3-0 loss to Manchester City .

Luiz has struggled to impress since moving to the Emirates from , giving away four penalties so far this season - the joint-most by a single player in one Premier League campaign.

On Wednesday against City, the Brazilian also became the first player to be sent off , concede a penalty and commit an error leading to an opposition goal in a Premier League match since Carl Jenkinson did the same for West Ham in August 2015.

With his current Arsenal contract due to expire at season's end, Carragher believes Luiz has no long-term future at the club as he discussed the defender's latest error.

"I know Kevin De Bruyne does get a good ball in at the time and maybe it's come off the turf as well which adds the extra bit of pace but no, it's happened so often it's no surprise why he's on the bench," Carragher said on Sky Sports post-match.

"As I said before the game, I don't think there's any future here for David Luiz at Arsenal next season, that probably just puts pay to that."

Carragher added: "People keep talking about experience. Sometimes experience is one of the most overrated qualities. It's actually how good you are.

"It doesn't matter how old you are. David Luiz is not good enough for Arsenal. They got a young French lad coming in next season, they got [Pablo] Mari, they need to buy another one because they've got Sokratis, [Shkodran] Mustafi played tonight. These are not good enough.

"That's the problem. You've got David Luiz and you think, 'I'll get the best out of him, I'll do this or I'll do that'. You won't.

"The people at the top of the club are deciding that he shouldn't get that year extension, and they're right. If Mikel Arteta thinks he should get that year, then I think he's wrong.

"I'd be worried if I was an Arsenal fan if Arteta thought David Luiz should get another year at Arsenal. I'd be worried."

Luiz, who was subbed on in the 24th minute for Mari following an injury to the Spanish defender, looked far from his best against City, with Gary Neville adamant the 33-year-old hasn't learned from past mistakes.

"I have no words really," Neville said on Sky Sports . "I've said everything I've got to say over the last few years. He never learns, he's so rash.

"You've just got to let him go. We've seen so many times he's been unable to let the first mistake go and that second one...off you go.

"City started playing well 25 minutes ago in this game - when David Luiz came on. He will never get rid of those kind of mistakes."

president Luis Filipe Vieira recently suggested Luiz was close to signing a new deal with Arsenal but the player himself conceded post-game his future remains up in the air and needs to be sorted.