No chance of Alexander-Arnold becoming big-headed - Milner

The full-back has spoken of his wish to become a club great but his feet remain firmly on the ground, his countryman has said

Trent Alexander-Arnold's mentality is "absolutely spot on" and there is little fear of ego hindering his progress, according to team-mate James Milner.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team in recent campaigns, starring in last season's triumph and this term's charge to the top of the Premier League table.

The international particularly stood out in the Boxing Day demolition of second-placed , scoring one goal and providing two assists in a 4-0 success.

Milner, who tucked away a penalty won following a cross from Alexander-Arnold for the third, is confident the 21-year-old can continue to improve, aided by the tutorship of Klopp and his Liverpool colleagues.

"There's a long way to go and we don’t want him to become a big head, but he won't because there are plenty of people around him in this dressing room that, if he does, will pop it straight away," Milner told reporters.

"For me, one of the most impressive things about him is his mentality. You can admire him ability wise, but his mentality is great.

"He's got a great attitude. That's so important. He will keep improving and, if he keeps doing what he's doing, given how young he is, he'll have people talking about him for a long, long time.

"He can be very good. He's pretty good now, isn't he? You see the amount of games he's played and occasions he's played in - Champions League finals, big games, pushing-for-the-league-title games.

"There's a lot more to come from him. He's going to make mistakes and will have to bounce back from them. You get disappointments.

"The manager has taken him out of the team at times, but he always shows the right attitude. He knows it's for his benefit or the benefit of the team. His mentality is absolutely spot on, and his ability is incredible.

"There's a lot more to come from him, and he will keep on improving and be a massive player for Liverpool for many years to come."

Alexander-Arnold will have another chance to showcase his skills on Sunday as Liverpool host at Anfield.