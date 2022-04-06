'No chance!' - Haaland transfer to Liverpool not happening due to 'crazy' €350m total cost, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has said there is absolutely no chance that Liverpool will try to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's future is the subject of much discussion at present, as the Norwegian appears likely to move elsewhere in the summer transfer window.

Klopp, however, has made it clear that the cost of buying the free-scoring striker, which could eventually total in the region of €350 million (£292m/$381m) is out of the Reds' price range.

What has been said?

“We won't be going there,” the former Dortmund boss told SportBild. “The numbers involved are just crazy – we'll be having nothing to do with it. No chance!

“To be honest, I don't want anything to do with it. It's not fun.”

How much will Haaland cost?

GOAL has learned that there is no €75 million (£63m/$83m) release clause in Haaland's contract, but the player does have a gentlemen's agreement with BVB.

Should Dortmund live up to their word, a minimum bid of €75m would see them enter talks with interested parties.

Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign the 21-year-old, but interest from Real Madrid could result in a bidding war, driving up the price.

Article continues below

Haaland himself wants around €25m (£21m/$28m) per year after tax - which equates to around €50m (£42m/$55m) gross.

Indeed, should Haaland sign a five-year deal with a new club, it would cost them €250m (£209m/$275m) on wages alone.

Further reading