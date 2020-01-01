No Arsenal deal: Ghana's 2006 World Cup star Illiasu blames Grunsah for failed move

The 37-year-old-defender sheds light on the circumstances surrounding his failed move to the Gunners in 2006

Former international Shilla Illiasu Alhassan revealed the behaviour of King Faisal president Alhaji Karim Grunsah scuppered a transfer to after his fine showing at the 2006 World Cup in .

Then at , who signed him from Faisal, the defender caught the eye with a string of outstanding performances at centre-back after taking the place of Samuel Kuffour in the Black Stars' line-up after the disappointing 2-0 opening day defeat to .

A bright showing in a 2-0 matchday two triumph over the cemented his place in the West Africans' side for the rest of the tournament, where Ghana exited in the Round of 16 after a 3-0 loss to .

He won the admiration of then Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and went on to train with the Gunners after the tournament.

“Arsene Wenger told me that he had monitored me against Czech Republic and believes that I’m one of the best defenders in Africa. He told me he wanted to sign me to Arsenal to help his team," Illiasu told Asempa FM.

“I started training with them and after the third training session, the agent called and confirmed Wenger was impressed and wanted to sign me.

“Later, the agent called and requested that I speak with Alhaji Grunsah because he was being stubborn.

“And that I should also engage Kotoko, Kwabena Kesse 'Kessben' was then the CEO.

“I remember I spoke to him and Mr Kesse told me they were still in talks with Arsenal and assured me my future remained the central focus."



Illiasu would instead end up at Russian side FC Saturn.

“It was later that I realised that Alhaji was the biggest problem. He personally wrote a letter to Arsenal telling them that I was his bonafide property," the defender added.

“So the agent asked [about] what Alhaji [was] saying. The agent asked me that 'can’t you talk to Alhaji?' Because he is trying to bring problem.

"Alhaji wrote to Arsenal that I was his bonafide property and that time too I was a Kotoko player.

“What I know is that Alhaji had a percentage, my transfer from King Faisal to Kotoko wasn’t an outright deal so Alhaji had a percentage [stake] in me.

“So when the Arsenal deal was to go through, Kotoko told Alhaji he was getting close to nothing from the deal and Alhaji also did his things."

The Arsenal disappointment was indeed a big missed opportunity as the centre-back failed to get over the disappointment.

“These are some of the things I feel sad to remember. Its not easy, I remember shedding tears over this in a radio interview sometime back," he concluded.

Illiasu was one of four home-based players in Ghana's World Cup squad. Interestingly, he had no previous call-ups at the time of making the roster for the global showpiece.

He left Saturn to return to Ghana after two years in , his stint massively blighted by injuries.

