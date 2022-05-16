Nkunku beats Lewandowski to be named Bundesliga player of the season for 2021-22

Christopher Nkunku has beaten Robert Lewandowski to be named the 2021-22 Bundesliga player of the season, with the RB Leipzig star edging out the Bayern Munich forward.

Nkunku, who won four Player of the Month awards during a glittering league campaign, also saw off Manchester City-bound Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland for the top prize.

The award, first handed out for the 2018-19 campaign, is decided via the Bundesliga's team of the season fan votes, as well as clubs and a panel of experts.

What has Nkunku achieved this season?

With 20 goals in 34 games and an additional 37 assists to boot, few can argue that the Frenchman is a worthy winner of the Bundesliga's top individual honour this term.

It marked a dramatic improvement on total involvements from his past two campaigns, with 33 against 20 in 2019-20 and 13 in 2020-21 respectively, while he helped Leipzig turn a shocking start to the season around with a Champions League qualification finish.

That rich form saw him handed a call-up to Les Bleus during the March international break and likely makes him a lock for Didier Deschamps' side at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

How does Nkunku compare to Lewandowski?

Arguably the 24-year-old's only serious rival for the honour would have been Bayern veteran Lewandowski, in what could well be the prolific striker's final season in the Bundesliga.

Article continues below

The Poland international - snubbed for the Ballon d'Or the past two years despite achieving record-breaking feats for his club - is the only player to have nabbed more overall goal involvements than Nkunku this term.

Yet he could not match Nkunku's own record of four Player of the Month awards in a single season, marking out the latter as a prolific talent across the league.

Further reading