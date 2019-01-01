Nketiah features for Leeds United, Ajayi shines as West Bromwich Albion hold Brentford

The Anglo-Ghanaian featured for the Whites while the Nigeria international delivered a fine defensive performance at the Hawthorns

Edward Nketiah was on parade for in their defeat to while Semi Ajayi shone in West Bromwich Albion's 1-1 draw with in Saturday’s Championship game.

Anglo-Ghanaian Nketiah came off the bench in the 46th minute and delivered a decent showing but his effort could not save Marcelo Bielsa’s men from losing 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

The 20-year-old on-loan forward has now made 13 Championship appearances since teaming up with the Whites.

Ajayi, meanwhile, delivered a fine defensive performance for , making one tackle and had a 78% successful pass rate in the encounter.

The Super Eagles star featured for the duration of the game in his 24th appearance across all competitions.

With the result, West Brom maintain their place at the top of the Championship table with 50 points from 23 games while Leeds are second with 47 points from the same number of matches.

Ajayi and Nketiah will hope to continue their performances when West Brom take on Barnsley and Leeds slug it out with on December 26.