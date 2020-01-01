Nketiah: Arsenal youngster explains ‘phone call’ goal celebration

The young Gunner has shed light on how he came about his trademark celebration whenever he hits the back of the net

’s Eddie Nketiah has disclosed why he settled for his trademark ‘phone call’ celebration.

Full bars at the Emirates tonight!📶 Thanks for the call @BukayoSaka87 📞. Fans were class again. Great win boys!!! ⚽️🙏🏾@arsenal #Godisgood pic.twitter.com/vWQtflfbvP — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) February 23, 2020

Antoine Griezmann boasts of various dance routines, while Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have settled on his famous 'Si!' celebration.

Nketiah's goal celebration sees him mime making a call after finding the net, a routine he performed after scoring in the Gunners’ 3-2 defeat of .

More teams

When quizzed on his choice of jubilation, the Anglo-Ghanaian revealed it started before he broke into Arsenal’s first team.

Article continues below

"It's just a little phone call! In pre-season Arsenal Media came up with a little thing 'call me if you need a goal' so I have kind of just stuck with it,” he told the Arsenal website.

"A lot of my friends like it so they are eager for me to dial them up if I get on the scoresheet so I try to enjoy each goal, whether that is youth level, in the park, anywhere I always try to celebrate and enjoy it and it is always a blessing to score."

Nketiah would be hoping to find the net should he get a chance when Mikel Arteta’s men take on Olympiacos in Thursday’s Last 32 return leg.