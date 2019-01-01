Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze: Watching John Obi Mikel and Ahmed Musa is a big motivation

The 20-year-old is one of the youngest players in Gernot Rohr's provisional team for the Afcon finals

forward Samuel Chukwueze revealed that he draws motivation from captain John Obi Mikel and Ahmed Musa when they play for the country.

Chukwueze earned his invitation to the national team for the 2019 after producing a string of impressive performances in the Spanish top-flight during the 2018-19 season.

During his debut season in , the 20-year-old contributed five goals and two assists in 26 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

In March, Chukwueze made his international debut against in a friendly game and he is currently one of the youngests player in the Super Eagles' camp in Asaba, alongside Charleroi's Victor Osimhen and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

After training with the whole team this week, he disclosed the influence Mikel and Musa have on his career.

“When I was young, I used to watch Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa; 2010 and 2014 World Cup. They always motivate me," Chukwueze told the media.

“Now it is a dream come true, they always motivate me to keep working hard so I can reach my potential.''

As part of preparations for the Afcon, Nigeria are scheduled to play against Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday.

They will make their 18th Afcon appearance in Group B where they have been paired against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.