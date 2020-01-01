Nigeria's Ebere Orji joins Kalmar from Linkopings

The 28-year-old forward has teamed up with the Swedish Elitettan side ahead of the 2021 season

Ebere Orji has signed for Swedish Elitettan side Kalmar as a free agent from Linkopings on a two-year deal, Goal can exclusively report.

The Nigerian striker would be hoping to continue her fine professional career in the European country, having seen out her one-year deal with Linkopings in the 2020 Damallsvenskan season.

During her time under Olof Unogard's watch, Orji, who joined from Umea in February 2020, hit six goals for the Linkoping Arena outfit and was named the Damallsvenskan Player of the Month in July.

Having left Linkopings, the 28-year-old has now teamed up with an Elitettan side for the third time following spells at Mallbacken before helping Umea to top-flight promotion in 2019 in her second stint.

With Kalmar eyeing a Damallsvenskan spot, the Nigerian's acquisition will boost Frank Berntzen's attacking line as they bid to improve on their last season's fourth-place finish.

Before moving to in 2017, the striker previously played for three years at Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros, where she won three titles, including Noi Magyar Kupa twice and Noi NB I once.

At international level, she featured for at the U17 Women's World Cup in 2008, at U20 level in 2010, the senior event in 2011 and won the African Women's Cup of Nations in 2010.

Orji's switch to Kalmar means only seven Nigerians will be campaigning for their respective clubs in the Swedish top flight next season.

Those left are Chinaza Uchendu and Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings), Faith Michael and Anam Imo (Pitea), Ngozi Okobi and Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna United), and Goteborg's Evelyn Ijeh.

At Kalmar, Orji will hope to gain more regular playing time under the tutelage of Berntzen when the new Elitettan season gets underway next year.