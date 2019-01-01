Nigeria's Adule scores winner as Eibar extend unbeaten run against Seagull

The 25-year-old scored the only goal as the hosts extended their unbeaten streak against the visitors on Sunday

Charity Adule scored the match-winner as extended their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory over Seagull in Sunday’s Reto Iberdrola game.

After being held to a 1-1 draw at Real Oviedo last week, Iker Dorronsoro's side were seeking to bounce back to winning ways against their visitors at Unbe.

The international's 37th-minute strike was all the hosts required to subdue hard-fighting Seagull to record their fourth consecutive win at home this season.

Adule, who was in action for 63 minutes before being replaced by Marta, has scored four goals in six outings this season, while 's Olivia Anokye was an unused substitute.

The result takes Eibar back to third on the log with 18 points from eight games and they will aim to extend their winning run against fourth-placed II on Saturday.