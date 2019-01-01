Nigeria U23 get Ahmed Musa’s gift after Libya demolition
Nigeria U23 team have been rewarded with
The Dream Team VII overturned a 2-0 deficit with a hat-trick from Sporting Charleroi striker Victor Osimhen and a goal from David Okereke to advance into the final round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on 4-2 aggregate.
Prior to the game, the Al-Nassr forward had promised to give Imama Amapakabo’s side ₦1 million per goal and confirming the fulfilment of the pledge, Nigeria media officer Toyin Ibitoye said: “Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has fulfilled his promise of a million naira per goal to the U23 Eagles.
“The team got ₦4 million for the resounding 4-0 victory over Libya in Asaba today. Nigeria is now through to the final round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.”
@NGSuperEagles captain @Ahmedmusa718 has fulfilled his promise of a Million Naira per goal to the #U23Eagles.— Oluwatoyin Ibitoye (@Toyin_Ibitoye) March 25, 2019
The team got N4 million for the resounding 4-0 victory over Libya in Asaba today. Nigeria is now through to the final round of the #U23AFCONQ.