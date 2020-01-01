Nigeria teen goal machine Olawale revels in debut goal for Hapoel Ra’anana

The Nigeria youth international showed signs of what to come having found the net for the Israeli outfit in Saturday’s Youth League tie

Former U17 star Peter Olawale made a dream start to life at his new club Hapoel Ra’anana.

The teenager scored for the club’s U19 team as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hapoel Rishon Lezion Yehuda in Saturday’s Israeli Youth League fixture.

Olawale was making his competitive debut for the team, having recently joined the club from Tripple 44 Academy.

With the first-half ended 0-0, the Nigerian handed Ra’anana the lead after 49th minute – drilling home a one-time shot past the opposing goalkeeper.

Debut goal was 🔥🔥

However, they were denied a second victory this season as the visitors equalised with five minutes left to play.



Speaking through his club’s media department, the 18-year-old expressed his delight with his maiden goal while sharing his ambition for the senior team.

“Going into the game, I had a strong belief that I will register my name among the goalscorers,” he told Goal.

“Rishon Lezion are a very physical team and did not give us the room to operate, but when the chance came, I had no option than to strike at first touch before the defenders found their bearing.

“Overall, I gave a good account of myself but I would have been happier if we picked maximum points at stake.”

Olawale will make his debut for Hapoel Ra’anana’s senior squad when they welcome Hapoel Afula to the National Stadium Ramat Gan for a Liga Leumit clash on September 14 – and the ex-Tripple 44 man is ready to shine if paraded by manager Gal Cohen.

“I was drafted to play for the club’s youth team because of the international break, now my focus will be on that cracker which coach [Gal] Cohen claimed is a big match.

“With luck on my side I hope to continue my scoring run.

Shortly after the game on Saturday, he took to social media to revel in his achievement.

I feel proud scoring on my debut for Hapoel Ra'anana A.F.C. this evening. I give all glory to God and I believe it can only get better.

“I feel proud scoring on my debut for Hapoel Ra'anana A.F.C. this evening [on Saturday]. I give all glory to God and I believe it can only get better,” Olawale tweeted.

Thanks to an impressive outing at the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup staged in , where the Golden Eaglets crashed out in the Round of 16, the striker attracted interest from a host of European teams, nonetheless, he signed for the Israeli outfit for an undisclosed fee.