Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Alex Iwobi social post wholly fails to judge Super Eagles mood

The Everton midfielder’s claims of Twitter disappointment struck an uncomfortable note

Super Eagles fans were in uproar on social media on Friday evening, as conspired to allow a four-goal advantage to slip through their fingers as they were forced to settle for a 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in an qualifier.

It was one of the poorest halves of football seen by the West African giants in many years, as the hosts wilted in light of the increasing pressure mounted by their opponents, whose confidence grew as they gradually began to claw back the deficit.

Understandably, Nigerian fans on social media were in uproar after the match, with many questioning the team’s attitude and commitment to the cause.

More teams

Indeed, cries of ‘Super Chickens’ rang out once again as everyone from the beleaguered defenders to Gernot Rohr came in for ire, while a video of Sierra Leone celebrating raucously in the away changing room at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium didn’t help matters either.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Look away NOW @NGSuperEagles fans, Sierra Leone celebrate in the dressing room after coming back from FOUR GOALS DOWN to secure a 4-4 draw.



We cannot let our nation 🇳🇬 be humiliated like this again, no one else mention the words ‘Super Chickens 🐓’ to me again...#NGASLE pic.twitter.com/PZMmAymZ1s — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2020

While skipper Ahmed Musa took to social media to issue a formal apology for the capitulation, some of the other Nigeria players didn’t appear to understand the gravitas of losing a four-goal lead to a team ranked 90 places below them in the Fifa World Rankings.

That includes Alex Iwobi, whose social media behaviour has come in for scrutiny and criticism in the past.

While the words posted by the midfielder after the match were on point, the post overall appeared to completely misjudge the mood of fans.

“Deeply disappointed,” he wrote on his @AlexIwobi handle. “We’ll work to put things right.”

So disappointed that you put out a tweet with a photo of the team celebrating....?! https://t.co/7shw7Uk6mm — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 13, 2020

An honest acknowledgement of failure, perhaps, but why then did Iwobi opt to accompany the post with a photograph of the Super Eagles in buoyant celebration, long before their imminent collapse?

We are in an age where players appear programmed—if not obliged—to take to their social handles in the aftermath of a defeat to offer their condolences for a poor performance.

Yet surely a little more thought and foresight is required, and judgement must be applied to realise that a photograph of the team celebrating perhaps doesn’t convey the sense of intense disappointment that the nation was feeling—collectively—in the aftermath of such an embarrassing showing.

One Twitter user suggested that Iwobi should realise that “there’s a time to snap pictures and a time to defend the fatherland” while others suggested that the players’ proclivity to chronicle their lives on social media was reflected in the apathetic way they allowed their four-goal advantage to slip away.

If some of you guys were born in Africa,trust me,u won't make this silly stars team,let alone the mighty super eagles. Mind u,there's a time to snap pictures and the time to defend the fatherland. — Afolabi Abayomi 🇳 🇬 🇳🇬 (@Affoo76) November 13, 2020

This isn’t just about Iwobi, who incidentally delivered one of his best performances in an Eagles shirt before things unravelled, although this isn’t the first time he’s appeared to grossly misjudge the mood.

Earlier this year, he was forced to delete an Instagram post which showed him leaving his Rolls Royce and stepping onto his private jet following a backlash from fans on social media.

For supporters, coming to the end of an underwhelming season, the sight of a pampered player basking in his luxury following a campaign in which he’d failed to contribute a single goal or an assist appeared to sum up the malaise and indifference of the players.

“They say a picture says a thousand words,” Twitter user @bradrvtaylor wrote. “Iwobi’s Instagram story perfectly sums up the group of mercenaries that play for our club.”

Article continues below

Sometimes players must realise that they don’t need to take to social media to commiserate in the immediate aftermath of a poor result.

If they do, there’s a way to approach it—with the sincerity and accountability of Musa, not the complete lack of self-awareness of Iwobi.

Recognise what went wrong in silence, in private, learn from the errors, come back stronger, and make sure Sierra Leone are served their revenge in Freetown on Tuesday.