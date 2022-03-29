Nigeria players ready to drop blood and sweat on the pitch for World Cup ticket – Dennis

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has promised to 'die' on the pitch and help the Super Eagles secure their ticket to the World Cup finals.

The Super Eagles will earn the slot if they manage to beat Ghana, whom they face off in the return leg at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The first leg meeting in Kumasi ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ahead of the decisive clash, Dennis, who features for Watford in the Premier League, has promised to do everything to help the Super Eagles reach Qatar.

“These games are the biggest games of my life and my career. We must go all out for our country. It's do or die. Players must be ready to drop our blood and sweat on the pitch to qualify for the World Cup," Dennis said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.

“I’ve never thought in my head that we didn't qualify. Impossible. If I’m going to die on the pitch, let me die playing for my people. You play this tournament one time every four years, and before the four years, you don't even know what can happen. You can even die before the next one.

"You might not even be playing football. So many things can happen. So, if you get the opportunity, you need to write history. We have to come out and give everything.

"We don't need all the criticism as we must all come together as one to support the players, the country and make sure we are the ones going to the World Cup and not our opponent.”

Dennis has further promised they will not let their fans down against the Black Stars.

“Did you see the crowd at our training session? You could see how happy they were to come watch us train,” Dennis, who came on as a second-half substitute in the first meeting, continued.

“We cannot let them down. They should not panic but believe in us because we are going to leave it all on the pitch for them.”

Meanwhile, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has admitted they are under pressure to win the game but promised a positive result.

“The expectation is high, and we are really looking forward to getting the win. But it won't be easy,” Osimhen said as quoted by the same portal.

“The Ghanaians also have quality players and we respect them as a team and as a nation. But I think we have a lot of good, quality players - more than them - that can get the job done.

“We have a team and individual quality. And I am really looking forward to this encounter. And of course, we're playing at home with our fans behind us and I think we will come out victorious.”

Osimhen continued: “Both players said the squad are determined to deliver and have urged the Nigeria home supporters at the capital city, which will host at least 60,000 fans, not to panic as they aim to end their opponents' ambition of a fourth World Cup appearance.

“The support we're going to get from them is going to be overwhelming. And of course, with this right frame of mind and attitude going into the game, I think with them, with their support, I think we can come out victorious, too.”