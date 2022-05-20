Nigeria’s Oshoala on Barcelona Femini's defeat to Lyon: ‘It served as a stepping stone to be better’

Nigeria star Asisat Oshoala has discussed how the Uefa Women's Champions League final defeat by Lyon in 2019 strengthened Barcelona.

The Spanish club lost by a margin of 4-1 to the French club three years ago and are set to meet again in this season’s final in Turin on Saturday.

"It [2019] wasn't a good outcome for us, but it served as a stepping stone to be a better team," Oshoala told the BBC World Service. "It was a learning process for us. Technically, it helped us to improve [in] all aspects.

"The following year, we lost to Wolfsburg in the semi-final, and then in 2021, we went ahead to win it. We're a different team now, much better than we were three years ago."

The Super Falcons forward scored against Lyon then as she came off the bench, and suggested their opponents have also improved in the last few years.

"They won the Champions League five years in a row, so they're obviously the team to beat here," added the former Liverpool and Arsenal player.

"They have amazing players and [an] amazing history when it comes to women's soccer in Europe. So I think you still expect the same Lyon as three years ago. They got better as well.

"They signed new players and tried to beef up the team, so I think they are much stronger than they were. But when it comes to football, it comes down to whoever utilizes their chances ends up winning the game."

Oshoala feels the final in Turin should not be reduced to a Ballon d'Or contest between Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas and Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg.

"It is not one person against one person, it is a team sport. This is not tennis or darts," the Nigerian concluded.

"The Alexia that I know, she's not a person who puts these things in her mind. She is a player who is very humble.

Article continues below

"We have Lieke [Martens], Caroline [Graham Hansen], myself, we have the goalkeeper [Sandra Panos]. At Lyons they have Dzsenifer Marozsan, Wendi [Renard], and a whole lot of top players in their team.

"It is not about who is superior. I think it is lame to do this type of comparison."

The four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year helped Barcelona retain their domestic title this season as they won all 30 league games.