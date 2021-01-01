Iheanacho & Osimhen 'can wreck any Super Eagles foes' – Ex-Super Eagles striker gives his verdict
Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen should link up to improve the Nigeria senior national team's attack, according to Ndubisi Chukunyere.
In the just-concluded 2020-21 campaign, Iheanacho scored 15 times for Leicester City in all competitions, while his Italy-based compatriot found the net on ten occasions for Napoli.
Paul Onuachu, Peter Olayinka, Simeon Nwankwo and Terem Moffi were also in rich goalscoring form - which inspired their invitation for June’s international friendly versus Cameroon.
The presence of the sextet in the Eagles' fold for the Indomitable Lions fixture leaves coach Gernot Rohr with a big selection headache on who to pair upfront.
When asked about his preferred choice for three-time African champions, the former Nigeria international wants to see Iheanacho and Osimhen partnered, believing the pair “can wreck any Super Eagles foes”.
“First, I will go for Kelechi Iheanacho because at the moment, he is scoring week in, week out - and that is all that matters for a striker,” Chukunyere told Goal.
“Also, I would say Osimhen because of his style of play. Although he is not scoring goals consistently for Napoli but on a good day, he can wreck any Super Eagles foes when partnered with Iheanacho up front.
“No disrespect to other strikers who are also doing well at the moment, but personally, I think those two will give the Super Eagles the needed goals with their pace and thirst for goal.”
During his playing days, 41-year-old Chukunyere played just one game for the Super Eagles during a friendly match against Egypt in 2002.
To him, not playing more than one game for Nigeria remains his biggest regret as a footballer.
“Every Nigerian’s dream is to play for the Super Eagles. I don’t know what is obtainable now, then, it was a thing of pride wearing the green and white jersey,” he continued.
“Making my senior national team debut made me a proud son of Ajegunle – where I am from and my family.
“If I knew my knee injury would cost me bigger and greater opportunities, I would have taken care of my injury a long time ago.
“To date, I regret not having at least 15 caps for the Super Eagles.”
Chukunyere is the father of Destiny who represented Malta at the just-concluded 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest staged in Rotterdam.