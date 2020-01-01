Nigeria international and Enugu Rangers star Ifeanyi George laid to rest

The Flying Antelopes’ assistant captain who passed away in a car crash has been buried in a ceremony in Lagos

Former international and Enugu player Ifeanyi George was laid to rest in Lagos on Saturday.

The 26-year-old died in a car accident on his way home following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

His friend and Flying Antelopes teammate Emmanuel Ogbu also passed away in the unfortunate incident.

George was buried at Atan cemetery, Yaba in Lagos, and Goal gathered that no fewer than 10 people were allowed owing to coronavirus fears.

Farewell Ifeanyi George

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/Xb3DZBbYW5 — @RangersInt'Ifc (@rangersint) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Ogbu was buried on Thursday in his hometown in Ohaozalla, Ebonyi State.

After winning the title with , the striker joined the Flying Antelopes at the start of 2017.



He played a role in Rangers’ Caf Confederation Cup campaign where he scored his only goal in the 1-1 draw against Al Masry.



On the international scene, George marked his debut in the country’s African Nations Championship qualifier against Benin Republic. However, he did not make the final cut for the championships where Nigeria ended as runners-up.