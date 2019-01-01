Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho regrets blunder vs. Seychelles

The 19-year-old's error handed the Pirates a first-half equaliser before Onyekuru and Simon’s strikes rescued the day for the Super Eagles

goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is displeased with his blunder that put his side under pressure in their 3-1 win over Seychelles in Friday’s qualifiers game.

After the Super Eagles took the lead in Asaba with Odion Ighalo’s strike from the penalty spot, the Pirates equalised following the young goalie’s error.

Uzoho rushed out of his area to punch a free-kick but failed to make contact with the ball and Rody Melanie slotted in his effort into an empty net.

Second-half goals from winger Henry Onyekuru and substitute Moses Simon helped Gernot Rohr’s men claim the maximum point and end their qualifiers campaign on a high.

And the Anorthosis goalkeeper who returned to the Super Eagles side after missing their last outings to and has taken to the social media to reflect on the blunder while promising to make amend subsequently.

“Mixed feelings yesterday for me,” Uzoho tweeted.

“Happy to be back on this colours but not happy that I nearly cost my team the game. On to the next one to make things right.”

Super Eagles will fae in a friendly game at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday as part of their preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations.