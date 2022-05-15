Nigeria’s Dessers wraps up season with nine goals as Feyenoord suffer defeat against FC Twente

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers scored his ninth goal of the season but it was not enough to help Feyenoord escape defeat in their final Eredivisie game of the season as they went 2-1 down against FC Twente on Sunday.

It was the visiting side who took control of the game at De Kuip from the onset and they went ahead in the 27th minute through Dimitris Limnios before Gijs Smal made it 2-0 in the 37th minute.

Fresh from being named the Player of the Month for April, the 27-year-old Super Eagle reduced the deficit for Feyenoord after he scored in the 68th minute but he could not add the second as his side suffered their seventh defeat.

Dessers, who joined the Dutch club on a season-long loan deal from Genk, has managed 21 goals in 46 games across all competitions. In the Dutch league, he has ended the season with nine goals and provided two assists.

His splendid display saw him score four goals in the Europa Conference League in April to help his side reach the final where they will face Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma in the final at Air Albania Stadium on May 25. He is currently the top scorer in the competition with 10 goals.

The defeat saw Feyenoord finish the season third with 71 points from 34 matches, while Twente came fourth with 68 points. Meanwhile, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was missing in action as new champions Ajax wrapped up the season with a 2-2 draw against Vitesse at Gelredome.

It was Brian Brobbey, who scored the opener for Ajax in the 15th minute but two quickfire goals courtesy of Lois Openda in the 52nd and 56th minutes respectively gave Vitesse the lead in the game.

With three minutes left to the final whistle, Edson Alvarez salvaged a point for Ajax, who will now finish the season on 83 points from 34 matches.

Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller started in the game for Ajax but was withdrawn for Davy Klaassen in the 57th minute while Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus was introduced in the 64th minute for Devyne Rensch.