Nigeria climb four places in latest Fifa ranking

Back-to-back wins in the last international break made Gernot Rohr’s side the third best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia

have moved up to the 42nd spot in the latest world ranking released by Fifa on Thursday.

After wins against Seychelles and in March, the Super Eagles climbed four spots from the 46th position they got in the first global ranking for 2019.

Nigeria finished their 2019 qualifying campaign as Group E leaders with a 3-1 win over the Pirates on March 22 and defeated the Pharaohs 1-0 four days later in an international friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The three-time African champions now sit behind [23] and [28] in the continental standings while [45], DR Congo [46], [49], [54], [57], Burkina Faso [58] and Mali [65] completed the top 10.

remain unmoved at the summit of the world ranking followed by , , and in the top five.