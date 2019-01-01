'Nicolas Pepe should only join a Champions League club' - says Lille boss Galtier

The 23-year-old’s impressive form for the Great Danes has triggered interests from a number of clubs in Europe

manager Christophe Galtier has stated that Nicolas Pepe will only join a club playing in the .

The Cote d'Ivoire international has been outstanding for the Great Danes this season, scoring 16 league goals and creating eight assists.

The impressive form has seen many European clubs eyeing a move for him, including , and .

However, the French tactician has opined that the winger should take the big step if he is to leave the side.

"Nicolas Pepe is having a great season and he will continue to improve," Galtier was quoted as saying by Metro.

"He has to go to a Champions League club, in my opinion, he does not need an intermediate step to go as high as possible."

‘I can see him well in a team that plays in red,’ Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/20/arsenal-manchester-united-handed-boost-nicolas-pepe-transfer-chase-8691075/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/ Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/20/arsenal-manchester-united-handed-boost-nicolas-pepe-transfer-chase-8691075/?ito=cbshare Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/ Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/20/arsenal-manchester-united-handed-boost-nicolas-pepe-transfer-chase-8691075/?ito=cbshare Article continues below Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetroUK | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetroUK/

Pepe will hope to help Lille, second in the log, bounce back to winning ways against on Friday after their goalless draw with last time out.