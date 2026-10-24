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Aston Villa FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Nicolas Jackson gets sweet revenge on Enzo Maresca as Aston Villa end Man City’s perfect start

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Nicolas Jackson took perfect revenge on his former manager with a superb brace as Aston Villa ended Manchester City’s flawless Premier League start. Unai Emery’s side claimed a stunning 2-1 win on Saturday, handing Enzo Maresca the same fate Pep Guardiola suffered on the final day of last season.

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Villa haunt Manchester City again

Aston Villa have become a recurring nightmare for Manchester City. The Birmingham club’s thrilling 2-1 home win snapped the visitors’ seven-game winning streak, ending a perfect run of victories in their opening Premier League matches of the season.

Remarkably, Emery’s side have now left their mark on two different eras at the Etihad. This was the first league defeat of the Maresca era, while Guardiola’s legendary reign ended with a 2-1 loss to Villa on the final day of last season.


Jackson gets his revenge

The game belonged to Jackson. The Senegalese forward was sidelined by Maresca at Chelsea following the arrival of Liam Delap, but he proved his worth at Villa Park with a clinical display, scoring twice from just two shots on target.

He also won all of his aerial duels, completed two dribbles and drew three fouls. Thriving as Ollie Watkins’ replacement under Emery, who handed him his first-team chance at Villarreal, Jackson has now scored six goals in his last six games.


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Emery builds a fortress

The result underlines the fortress Emery has built in the Midlands. Villa have now won four consecutive home league games against Manchester City and are unbeaten in their last four home matches against the league leaders.

Erling Haaland’s equaliser proved only a brief reprieve as the hosts held firm. That resilience reflects Villa’s wider form, after a perfect start to their Champions League campaign with nine points from nine.

What comes next?

Aston Villa will look to build on this momentum when they face Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, followed by a Premier League clash against Fulham. Manchester City, who remain top on 21 points despite the defeat, now prepare for a double-header against Brighton, taking them on in the cup on Wednesday before meeting again in the league on Saturday.

Working as a football journalist was my first childhood dream. I became a journalist and a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, but covering topics far from the world of sports until the opportunity came in early 2020 when I joined Kooora, and then GOAL.

My memories with football began with Zinedine Zidane's historic triumph in the 1998 World Cup and France's unforgettable win over Brazil in the final, along with the Egyptian league matches and the rivalry between Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Ismaily during that era.

I don't support a specific team in Europe, but I enjoyed watching Milan with "Maldini, Gattuso, Kaka, Pirlo" and was amazed by Barcelona with "Busquets, Iniesta, Xavi, Neymar, Villa, Messi, Suarez", before following Mohamed Salah in his exceptional career with Fiorentina, Roma, and Liverpool.

My unforgettable sports moment was Mohamed Aboutrika's goal in Al Ahly's victory over Sfaxien in the 2006 CAF Champions League final.

My ideal lineup: Buffon; Cafu - Van Dijk - Maldini - Roberto Carlos; Pirlo - Zidane - Iniesta - Kaka; Cristiano Ronaldo - Messi