Niang's brace completes Senegal's unbeaten run in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
Laurence Griffiths
Mbaye Niang scored a brace as Senegal humbled Madagascar 2-0 in their last 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Saturday.
Although both teams had confirmed their places in Egypt prior to the game, Aliou Cisse's charges ensured they round up their campaign with a record of five wins and a draw.
Niang scored his first goal in the 27th minute and later added his second nine minutes after the restart of the match.
The Torino loanee ended the qualifying round as the highest scoring player for the Teranga Lions with three goals in three games.
Meanwhile, the win extended Senegal's dominance at the summit of Group A with 16 points from six matches - the highest points gathered by a team in the qualifiers.