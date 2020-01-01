Ngozi Okobi reveals ambitious targets after scoring start for Eskilstuna United

The Nigeria international has revealed her dreams with the club for the 2020 season after netting in her first game of the year

Ngozi Okobi has set her sights on scoring more goals to inspire her Swedish Damallsvenskan side Eskilstuna United to domestic glory this season.

The Super Falcons star scored once and provided several assists in 22 outings to inspire Magnus Karlsson's side to a fourth-place finish last season, and was handed a new three-year contract.

The 26-year-old has now rewarded the manager's trust, with her winner in her side's 1-0 victory against Umea in the Women's Cup game last week, matching her scoring record in 2019.

Having made a positive start to her 2020 campaign, the 2015 Women's Footballer of the Year is excited about her contribution and eager to do better.

"I am very happy to score on my first official match of the season for Eskilstuna United against a good side like Umea," Okobi told Goal.

"It's a very important goal for me as it ensured my team won the match, which was what really mattered. The goal will offer me a lot of positivity as a player and also raised my confidence.

"I now strongly believe more in myself that I can score as many goals as possible. Last season, I only scored only one goal which was not so good for me.

"So starting this year with a goal will give a lot of positive for the new season. So, I am glad about my good start to the year.

"I had a good 2019 season, but I want to have a great 2020 by scoring goals and making many assists. With such good form, I can help my team compete strongly for the title this season.

"We came close to qualifying for the last season, and I think with the quality we have in the team, we do have a chance to compete well and win something this season."

With Eskilstuna second in Group C behind leaders Djurgarden on goal difference, Okobi will hope to build on her fine start when they travel to face AIK in their next Women's Cup match next Saturday.

