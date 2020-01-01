NFF confirms receipt of Fifa largesse for Covid-19 palliative

The Nigeria Football Federation has acknowledged getting the relief funds promised by the world football governing body with regards to the pandemic

Amaju Pinnick has confirmed the receipt of one million dollars ($1 million) from the Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) as a palliative for the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the football body’s chief, the breakdown is composed of five hundred thousand naira dollars each for men’s and women’s football, while half a million dollars would be received from the body governing the beautiful game in January.

Also, Pinnick confirmed in a series of tweets that the NFF received the sum of six hundred thousand dollars ($600,000) for Fifa Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi and Ugborobo.

“Huge appreciation to football's world governing body Fifa for the $1 million (one million dollars) the federation has received in the frame of Covid-19 palliatives,” he tweeted.

“The money was received by the Nigeria Football Federation and we re-confirmed the purpose from Fifa two days ago.

“Fifa also sent $600,000 to the federation for the Fifa Forward 2.0 projects in Birnin-Kebbi and Ugborodo. At $300,000 each, it will enable the mini-stadia in both centres to start at a very good pace, as we earmark completion by the end of March 2021.

“As a further breakdown, the $1 million for palliatives is composed of $500,000 for men's football and $500,000 for the women's game. Fifa has also promised to send the federation an additional $500,000 sometime in January 2021, also as part of Covid-19 palliative efforts.”

“On the continent, we have received confirmation from Caf that the federation will receive the expected $300,000 from the confederation on or before Sunday, the 1st of November. With the $200,000 we have already ring-fenced from our sponsors' funds for the purpose,” he continued.

The former Vice President of the Confederation of African Football assured that the distribution will be made outlining the drives for the funds.

“The coast will then be clear for us to start the disbursement of funds to the beneficiaries, as captured in our approved template, from next week. Even though we are bolstered by the guidelines from Fifa strictly outlying the purposes of these funds,” he continued.

“As well as the approval of the NFF Executive Board, we will also interface with our auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, on each and every line item, to ensure the disbursements conform to global best practices.

“Beneficiaries must ensure 100% compliance to guidelines by ensuring that all funds are paid into designated accounts. I would also like to thank all beneficiaries for their patience and understanding at these trying times.

“Finally, I would like to wish Fifa president Gianni Infantino God's speed as he recovers. Thank you.”