Neymar will be the best in the world – Juninho

Despite a tumultuous 2019, the former Barcelona ace can yet become the game's figurehead, according to Brazil's technical director

star Neymar remains on course to become the best player in the world, technical director Juninho has told Goal.

The former star, who also turned out for clubs such as and during his playing career, has the luxury of being able to see the attacker at close quarters and believes he can still match the very best in the game, despite recent criticism.

The 27-year-old has had a tumultuous 2019, which started with another foot injury, ruling him out of several crucial matches for PSG, while a ruptured ankle ligament saw him dropped from Brazil's victorious Copa America squad in the summer.

He then returned back to pre-season training late as he attempted to push through a move back to , and though he made a positive impression when he took to the field again, he has since been stricken with a hamstring problem that has kept him sidelined for a month.

Despite these troubles, though, he retains the backing of Juninho.

“There's a great competition to be the best with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard,” the former playmaker noted. “He's in a generation full of stars, but he's younger, and if he continues to shine and delivers his best, I guess he will be the best in the world in the future.”

Juninho, meanwhile, does not see it as important where the former player is playing his club football – just so long that he is content.

“The important thing is that Neymar is happy and returns back to playing and be at his best. PSG, Barcelona and the other teams are all giants, but what matters is that he returns to playing well for club and country,” he stressed.

It is hoped that Neymar will return to the field for PSG’s forthcoming fixture against on November 22.

He has scored four times in five outings for the Parc des Princes side this season, all of which have been in Ligue 1 due to a three-game ban that was hanging over his head from last term.

He will hope to make his 2019 debut in the competition against on November 26 at the Bernabeu.