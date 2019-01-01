Neymar picks out Barcelona's 6-1 PSG thrashing as a favourite football memory

The Brazilian has added fuel to the flames of transfer talk linking him with a Barca return by fondly remembering the humiliation of his current team

Neymar has ensured an interesting reception when he belatedly returns to next week by claiming that one of his favourite memories in football was beating 6-1 with .

The Brazilian, constantly linked with a return to this summer, has already irked PSG officials by missing the start of pre-season training to attend a charity event with Instituto Neymar, the foundation he set up in 2013.

Speaking at the event, Neymar was asked for his best memory from his football career to date. He had two: winning Olympic gold with in 2016, and humiliating his current club with the infamous 6-1 comeback in 2017.

“When we won against PSG with Barcelona it was completely… we all went crazy afterwards,” Neymar said.

“I believe it was the best feeling for all of us.

“The ‘Remontada’ against Paris, what we felt when we scored the sixth goal… I have never felt anything like this. It was incredible!”

Neymar scored twice in that game, a stunning free kick in the 88th minute and a penalty in the 91st to bring Barca to within touching distance of one of the most memorable comebacks of all time.

Sergi Roberto’s 95th-minute winner completed the turnaround, after a scarcely believable 4-0 defeat in Paris had seemed set to dump Barca out of the .

Given PSG’s much talked-about failure to make an impression in Europe despite spending huge sums on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, it isn’t hard to imagine Neymar’s comments – while understandable – will annoy team-mates, officials and fans alike at his current side.

With Barcelona having confirmed the signing of Antoine Griezmann , fans are desperate to see a return for Neymar to create a front three that would rival the famous ‘MSN’ lineup that the Brazilian was a part of.

He certainly seems to be angling for the move, but whether the champions would be able to sign both players in one window remains to be seen.