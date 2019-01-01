Neymar, Mbappe, Salah or Sterling could be the best player in the world in future - Xavi

The Barcelona legend has suggested the Egyptian has what it takes to be the dominant footballer across the globe

Xavi Hernandez has mentioned Mohamed Salah among a group of players that will take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best players in the world.

The 39-year old played alongside Messi for 10 years at , winning multiples titles. The 133-time capped Spaniard who is the manager at Qatari club Al-Sadd acknowledges the Argentine maestro is still the best he’s played beside.

“Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the best player in the world awards for so many years now, it’s hard to remember a time before them,” Xavi told the Mirror.

“Messi is the best ever for me - and even though they’re both still playing at a very high level - there will come the day not so long away when somebody else must step into those shoes.

“You look at young players who can be crowned the future best in the world and you still think of Neymar, Mbappe, Salah, and of course Sterling."

Salah’s stock has risen since joining from in the summer of 2017, finishing Premier League top-scorer in back-to-back seasons, setting the record for the most goals in a single campaign under the current league format in his first season.

His style of play for the Reds has often led to comparisons with Messi.