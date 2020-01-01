Neymar aiming to 'make history' with PSG

The Brazilian is already looking ahead to the return of the Champions League as the Ligue 1 champions seek to win the competition for the first time

Neymar is determined to "make history" for when the returns in August.

The world's most expensive player has been unable to lead the champions to European glory up to now, with him having completed a €222 million (£201m/$248m) move from in 2017.

Neymar scored twice in the 3-2 aggregate victory over in the last 16 before the 2019-20 competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

UEFA plans to stage this season's quarter-finals onwards in a 'mini-tournament' format in Portugal, by which time PSG will not have played for nearly six months, with the Ligue 1 season having been concluded early on a points-per-game basis.

Having won the French title for the third time, Neymar now wants to deliver the Champions League to the capital.

"This period was atypical, but the main focus was to keep safe, with steady body and mind," the star said via his official website.

"I am ready and excited to return, thinking a lot about the Champions League, of course. We have a strong group, conquered a historical qualification, with the same intensity and dedication, but I miss the heat of the game. I can barely wait to enter the pitch and to, if it's God's will, make history."

Neymar's fitness coach Ricardo Rosa has been impressed with the player's dedication to keeping in shape during months of inactivity.

"The main emphasis was Neymar's dedication, effort and performance he had, his focus," Rosa said.

Article continues below

"I've never had the possibility of being three months straight with him and he demonstrated dedication and commitment, excited to do his job, showcasing trust and respect for my work."

The statements from Neymar emphasising his commitment to the PSG cause come a day after it was revealed that the Brazilian has been ordered to pay €6.7m (£6.1m/$7.5m) to former club Barcelona.

The Catalans, who have been keen on re-signing the forward but now look unlikely to do so given the financial issues of the coronavirus pandemic, saw a judge rule in their favour over a signing-on bonus dispute with their former player.