New Harimau Malaya kits invoke heritage and celebrate evolution of Malaysia NT

Nike unveiled the new home and away jerseys for the Malaysia national team by staying innovatively staying true to the tradition.

It has been than a year since Malaysia had played an international match but when Tan Cheng Hoe's side return to action in March in the World Cup qualifier, they will be playing in a brand new attire.

On Friday, Nike unveiled the brand new kits to be used by Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) for the national team and it is a combination of two major colours in black and yellow.

In designing the new kits, Nike looked to celebrate the heritage and evolution of the Malaysia national team by staying true to the colours while bringing in a modern design.

The home kit is a return to the iconic yellow with black sleeves and featuring a collar design that was last seen in the 2014 version, albeit in the blue away kit at that time.

Adding the collar to the home kit brings about a certain class of yesteryears with the yellow base colour offering a minimalistic look and feel to the jersey.

Well worth noting that the last time that Malaysia had a collar on the kit, they reached the final of the 2014 and perhaps that could be a good omen for the forthcoming edition in 2021.

Meanwhile the away kit will be the reverse version of the home kit with a stripe design of black and yellow that takes inspiration from the stripes from the Malaysia flag.

Previous iterations of the stripes designs have all been a vertical one, this marking the first time that an angled stripes design has been used in the national team kit.

The new Malaysia national team kits are available on Nike.com and selected retailers from Dec 4 onwards.