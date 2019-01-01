Neuer, Reus and Sane headline first Germany squad since dropping of Hummels, Boateng and Muller
Joachim Low has unveiled his first Germany squad since the dropping of Jerome Boateng, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels.
Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer and Marco Reus headline the team's squad for and upcoming friendly with Serbia and a Euro qualifier against the Netherlands.
Germany squad in full:
Goal: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp
Defense: Matthias Ginter, Marcel Halstenberg, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, Antonio Rüdiger, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Niklas Süle, Jonathan Tah
Midfield: Maximilian Eggestein, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gündogan, Kai Havertz, Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos
Forward: Serge Gnabry, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Timo Werner
