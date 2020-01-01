Nelsinho: Olunga's Kashiwa Reysol coach tests positive for Covid-19

The polymerase chain reaction test was also done on all staff and players with results set to be released on Wednesday

Kashiwa Reysol's Brazilian coach Nelsinho Baptista has tested positive for Covid-19.

The tactician is the coach to Sun King, a home for Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga, and the 70-year-old is currently being treated at home.

"Nelsinho tested positive but is being treated at home," a close source to the coach told Goal on Tuesday.

"He is, however, under care and in stable condition after being hospitalised."

Other staff and players have also been tested and are waiting for their results which will be out in about 24 hours or so.

"The team today [Tuesday] conducted a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that included staff," the source continued.

"The results will be announced on Wednesday."

Olunga was set to line up for Reysol on Monday, but the game, against Vegalta Sendai, was postponed.

The former striker was keen to continue with his scoring form which has seen him net 23 goals so far in this campaign.

Though Kashiwa are yet to reveal the players affected by Covid-19, the latest development will not be good news for coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who is preparing the team for the double-header against Comoros in November.

Olunga is among the foreign-based players named in the squad, the others being Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo, keeper Arnold Origi, and Eric Johana, and could subsequently be ruled out of the matches.

The first match against Comoros will be played at Kasarani on November 11 with the second one four days later away.

