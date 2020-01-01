African All Stars

Ndidi: Twitter reacts as Match of the Day snubs Ndidi in Premier League Team of the Season

The Nigeria international was not included in the list of the best performing players in the English top-flight for this campaign

Football fans have aired their frustration after Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was omitted from the Match of the Day’s Premier League Team of the Season.

Match of the Day is a popular television programme on BBC which broadcast football matches with an in-depth analysis.

The Super Eagles star has been rock solid for the Foxes this campaign and his displays helped his side to their current third place in the English top-flight.

    Ndidi has featured in 23 league games this season, 18 more than Manchester United’s January arrival Bruno Fernandes, who made the star-studded list which also included Liverpool’s duo, Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane.

    The 23-year-old midfielder is currently the third top-tackler in the division with 91 tackles which is only bettered by teammate Ricardo Pereira and Aaron Wan-Bissaka and his calmness with the ball has been top-notch this term.

    Football enthusiasts have expressed their displeasure following the snubbing of the Nigeria international, who also narrowly missed out on the 2019 African Team of the Year.

