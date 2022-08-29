'Salah's my guy!' - NBA Legend Steve Kerr hails Liverpool star & opens up on 'great thrill' of meeting Klopp

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed he supports Liverpool because of Mohamed Salah while opening up on meeting Jurgen Klopp.

WHAT HAPPENED? Steve Kerr spent three years in Cairo as a teenager and has returned to the city for the NBA and FIBA's Africa Basketball without Borders programme. The 56-year-old has revealed how he's become a Liverpool fan because of Salah and recently had the "great thrill" of meeting Klopp.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I started following the Premier League maybe five or six years ago and I had seen Mohamed Salah play and read about him," Kerr told ESPN. "I was just so impressed by his character and what he had done in his hometown, helping to build a school.

"I knew how beloved he was in Egypt, so I said: 'That's my guy!' I wanted to cheer for Mohamed Salah and when I found out he played for Liverpool, I said: 'Ok, that's my team!' So, I've been a Liverpool fan ever since."

The NBA legend added on his encounter with Klopp: "I met with Jurgen Klopp the other day in Liverpool, which was a great thrill. Watching the game [football], it's very similar in terms of concepts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has become a legendary figure since joining Liverpool in 2017 both on and off the pitch. The forward has been the club's top scorer in every season he's played but has never forgotten his roots, most recently donating three million Egyptian dollars ($156,965) to help rebuild a church destroyed by fire in Egypt.

Salah posted a photo via his Instagram account on Sunday after Kerr's visit to Liverpool's training ground

DID YOU KNOW? Salah is just one goal short of becoming Liverpool’s outright second highest Premier League goalscorer. The forward is currently level with Steven Gerrard on 120 goals. Robbie Fowler tops the list on 128.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALAH? The Liverpool forward is back in action on Wednesday against Newcastle United in the Premier League.