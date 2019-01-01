Navas reveals Real Madrid future plans amid Arsenal & Juventus links

The Blancos goalkeeper has committed to fresh terms at the Santiago Bernabeu and claims he will only leave if he feels chances will not come his way

Keylor Navas claims he will only look to leave Real Madrid if it becomes clear that he “cannot be the first-choice goalkeeper”.

The Costa Rica international has slipped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu following the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.

The Belgian shot-stopper is, however, currently sidelined through injury, offering his rival for the No.1 spot an opportunity to stake a claim for regular game time.

Navas intends to take that chance, having recently penned a new contract through to 2021.

Those terms helped to quash talk of possible moves to the likes of Arsenal and Juventus, with the 32-year-old making it clear that he has no intention of departing the Spanish capital any time soon.

Navas said when receiving the Iberoamericana Community Trophy at the National Sports Awards: “The day when I realise that I cannot be the first-choice goalkeeper will be the day I leave.

“That is what I have always worked towards, but after that, there is someone who makes the decisions and it's up to us to train hard and perform well when we get the chance to play.

“In the meantime, you have to wait for your turn. We don't know what's going to happen [with Courtois' injury], only the coach knows what the situation is.

“I am at the coach's disposal 100 per cent - we have to be united.”

Navas added on his immediate plans: “I see myself here for many more years.

“I'll always fight for my place; no one knows what the future holds - I'm living in the present. This is Madrid and I'll continue giving everything I've got.”

The 2018-19 campaign has been a testing one for all concerned at Real, with Julen Lopetegui having already lost his job and questions now being asked of Santiago Solari.

Article continues below

Navas, though, maintains that there is a united dressing room and a collective desire to put things right.

He said: “We're fine. My team mates believe in the talent we have. Results haven't been as good as we would have liked but unity is one thing that never changes.”

Madrid are currently fifth in the Liga table, 10 points behind Barcelona, and face Real Betis away in their next fixture on Sunday.