Naushad Moosa: Sunil Chhetri will finish his career at Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa believes Sunil Chhetri will stay with the Blues...

Bengaluru ended the ISL 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season in the seventh spot following a 3-2 loss to Jamshedpur at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

The Blues interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that he wanted to give young players a chance, with the team already having failed to qualify for the playoffs. He also said Marco Pezzaiuoli, the new head coach of Bengaluru, has been monitoring the performances of the youngsters and is impressed with them.

"The idea was to give youngsters time, things didn't work out. There were three early goals. That's what we had to change. Then we were almost there," Moosa said after the game.

"Of course, we have been recording the training sessions and he has been watching all the young talents. He's impressed with the way players are performing. They have the talent it is just that they have to believe in themselves," he added.

Dimas Delgado's future with the Blues remain uncertain but Moosaappreciated the courage shown by the Spaniard to come back from Spain and play the last match of the season after losing his father.

"We need to respect it. I guess everyone knows he had left for home. I guess nobody knows the reason. The reason was he has lost his dad. So we are not sure what Marco (Pezzaiuoli) thinks, whether he will stay at Bengaluru or not. Since this was the last game, he had the courage to come back, and he said he will finish the league."

On Bengaluru FC talisman Sunil Chhetri's future with the club, he said, "As far as Sunil (Chhetri) is concerned I doubt he wants to leave Bengaluru FC. He will finish (his career) at Bengaluru FC. The feeling what he has for the club for seven years, I'm sure he will be attached to the club".

Speaking about his personal experience at the club, Moosa said he learnt how to handle pressure, and it will help him in future.

"These 11 games, it has been a learning moment, about players, opponents. In the 11 games as a coach, I have learnt how to handle situations. In the years to come, it will help me."