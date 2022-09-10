Napoli vs Spezia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The big guns from Naples return to domestic duty - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Serie A season continues this weekend, as Napoli welcome Spezia to face them at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The hosts are arrive on the back of a staggeringly supreme victory in the UEFA Champions League, upsetting Liverpool with a major rout.

They will hope that form carries over to their domestic commitments now, as they look to deliver an explosive performance that keeps their unbeaten form intact, particularly against a side seeking a first win since the start of the new campaign.

Napoli vs Spezia date & kick-off time

Game: Napoli vs Spezia Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 7:30pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Napoli vs Spezia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on CBS Sports Network.

In the UK, there will be no broadcast, while fans in India can catch the match online through Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US CBS Sports Network fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Napoli squad & team news

Even with such a fine start to the new campaign themselves, few likely saw the demolition job Napoli handed out to Liverpool coming during the first round of group stage matches in the Champions League.

For their return to domestic action now, the likely loss of Victor Osimhen is a major blow - but Hirving Lozano and Giovanni Simeone could still present a fearsome alternative up front.

Position Players Goalkeepers Meret, Sirigu, Idasiak, Marfella Defenders Rrahmani, Kim, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Di Lorenzo, Zanoli Midfielders Anguissa, Lobotka, Demme, Ndombele, Zedadka, Zielinski, Elmas, Gaetano, Kvaratskhelia, Zerbin, Lozano, Politano Forwards Raspadori, Osimhen, Simeone

Spezia squad and team news

Victory in their opening Serie A game of the season has not been backed up by Spezia since - and now, they are facing a fight to restart their season before the slide becomes truly dangerous.

Daniel Maldini, on loan from Milan, is creeping closer to a return after injury issues, but the latter problems look set to keep Kelvin Amian and Salva Ferrer on the sidelines a little while longer.