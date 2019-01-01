Napoli sack Ancelotti after sealing qualification for Champions League knockout phase

The 60-year-old has been mentioned as a candidate for vacancies at Arsenal and Everton

have sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti just hours after he helped the side seal qualification for the knockout phase.

"SSC Napoli has taken the decision to part ways with first-team coach Carlo Ancelotti," a club statement read.

"The friendship and mutual respect between the club, President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remains intact."

Ancelotti was in charge on Tuesday as his side defeated 4-0, sealing a second-place spot in Group E behind .

It was the first time that the Partenopei have reached that stage of the competition since 2016-17, but it was not enough to save Ancelotti's job with his side slumping in recent weeks.

Prior to Tuesday's game Napoli had gone nine games without a win in all competitions, a run that had seen them drop down to seventh in the Serie A table, 17 points behind table-topping .

Ancelotti acknowledged that the victory over Genk may not have been enough to save his job after the game, saying that he was due to meet with De Laurentiis to discuss his future.

More to follow...