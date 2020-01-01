Nana Ampomah instrumental as Fortuna Dusseldorf ease into German Cup quarter-finals

The Ghanaian wideman put in a spectacle that was more than enough to guarantee Die Fortunen passage into the next round of the cup competition

Nana Opoku Ampomah scored a goal and provided an assist as edged past Kaiserslautern 5-2 at the Fritz-Walter Station in the German Cup round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Die Fortunen claimed a 2-1 victory over Erzgebirge Aue in the previous round in which another Ghanaian in Kasim Nuhu scored the winner.

This time it was Ampomah that opened proceedings in the ninth minute, latching on to a loose ball from Matthias Zimmerman and drilling a fierce shot in.

Christian Kuhlwetter gave the home team a 2-1 lead into the break with his brace, but Dusseldorf clawed their way back first though Rouwen Hennings before Ampomah turned provider for Zimmerman to make it 3-2.

Hennings and Kevin Stoger then scored between the 78th and 83rd minute to put the final nail in the coffin.

Ampomah was on for the whole 90 minutes, registering a total of three shots and successfully attempting two dribbles from two.

The 24-year old Ghanaian also had 44 touches, two key passes and won six of eight ground duels.

🔁 Doppelwechsel: Ofori und Stöger ersetzen Barkok und Sobottka. #f95 | 🔴⚪️ | #FCKvsF95 — Fortuna Düsseldorf (@f95) February 4, 2020

Ghanaians were well represented in this tie with Kasim Nuhu replacing Zimmerman in the 73rd minute while Kelvin Ofori came on for Marcel Sobottka at the start of the second half.

Dusseldorf will know their quarter-final opponents when the draws take place on Sunday.