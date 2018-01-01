Namibia forward Benson Shilongo joins Ismaily from Smouha

The 26-year-old former Platinum Stars forward will play Caf Champions League football with Egyptian side Ismaily

Egyptian outfit Ismaily have signed Namibia international striker Benson Shilomgo from Smouha.

Shilongo will replace Nigerian forward Okiki Afolabi who had his contract terminated.

With Ismaily having qualified for the Caf Champions League group stage, Shilongo is expected to add more bite to the Egyptians' strikeforce.

“Namibian Benson Shilongo is Ismaily's newcomer, the club's first signing this winter to strengthen the offensive line of Ismaily,” announced Ismaily on their official website.

“Ismaily had announced in the past hours the official inclusion of the player from the Club Smouha Alexandra.

“Shilongo has been in the ranks of Pyramids and Smouha for 11 months since joining the Egyptian league in January 2018.

“He also played for Alassiouty Sport team for 13 games with 864 minutes, scored 4 goals and scored one goal.”

The Namibian is one of the senior Namibian players, having made his national team debut in 2012.

He has had previous stints in South Africa for Platinum Stars and in Botswana with Gaborone United.